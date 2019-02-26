"Suicide Squad" Co-star Cara Delevingne Spent $25k In Postmates' Deliveries in Just 5 Years

February 26, 2019
Blake Powers
Actress Cara Delevingne attends the WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston, FlexJet & Barneys New York at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, NY, on November 7, 2018

Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Blake Powers

Think you or someone you know orders a lot of stuff?

TMZ reports Cara Delevingne, co-star of Suicide Squad l-o-v-e-s Postmates' and is being featured on the service's series The Receipt, which highlights celebs who spend a lot on orders, their strangest requests, plus preferred orders.

Cara's 1st order was on a Halloween night, for Jack Daniels. Since then, she's placed over 480 orders, from over 230 stores, and for over 1000 items.

Cara's top spots to order from include Taco Bell, Domino's, and Shake Shack, just to name a few.

The stuff she's bought includes a hammer and nails plus a $300+ dollar vacuum.

Cara still has a long way to go to catch up to Postmates fan rapper/singer/songwriter/producer and former Grapevine resident Post Malone, who's (6) Top 10 hits including "Congratulations", "Better Now", "Wow", "Rockstar", " Psycho", and 'Sunflower" with Swae Lee, has allowed him the luxury of spending around $40k on orders with Postmates, so far. 

Postmates
The Receipt
Cara Delevingne
suicide squad
Post Malone

