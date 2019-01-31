"Suicide Squad" Rebooting With Writer/Director James Gunn from "Guardians Of The Galaxy"

January 31, 2019
Blake Powers
25 June 2018 - Hollywood, California - James Gunn. "Ant-Man and The Wasp' Los Angeles Premiere held at the El Capitan Theatre

Photo: F. Sadou/AdMedia/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Director/writer James Gunn has been working on a script for The Suicide Squad and according to The Hollywood Reporter, James will now direct it the Warner Bros. film.

Sources to The Hollywood Reporter say don't expect the exact previous cast and characters as the plan is for a reboot. Plus, the movie will have James' signature touch, such as in the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise. 

Zack Snyder (Justice League, Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Man Of Steel) and Deborah Snyder are executive producers. 

The Suicide Squad is scheduled for release in August 2021.

Tags: 
The Suicide Squad
james gunn
Warner Bros. Zack Snyder
Deborah Snyder
Guardians Of The Galaxy

