"Suicide Squad" Rebooting With Writer/Director James Gunn from "Guardians Of The Galaxy"

Director/writer James Gunn has been working on a script for The Suicide Squad and according to The Hollywood Reporter, James will now direct it the Warner Bros. film.

Sources to The Hollywood Reporter say don't expect the exact previous cast and characters as the plan is for a reboot. Plus, the movie will have James' signature touch, such as in the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise.

Zack Snyder (Justice League, Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Man Of Steel) and Deborah Snyder are executive producers.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled for release in August 2021.