UPDATE: Luke Perry Was To Marry This Summer

TMZ has learned Riverdale and Beverly Hills 90201 co-star Luke Perry and fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer had plans to marry August 17 in L.A. and their "save the date" wedding cards were already made...

Wendy has said, "The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him.“

Wendy continued, "I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed."

Heartfelt concolences to Wendy, plus Luke's family, friends and fans.