Sunday July 8th Rated Best Day This Summer For On-line Dating

If you or someone you know is looking for a date, according to Moneyish, the best day of the summer to do so, is almost here!

Match.com's 20+ years of stats predicts this Sunday will be the busiest day of the summer for on-line dating.

A 20% increase in signups and communication is expected, compared to Valentine's Day.

Moneyish spoke with with Clinical forensic psychologist John Huber who said, "a number of factors can contribute to an increase of dating during the summer.” “One might be the effect of receiving vitamin D from the prolonged exposure to the sun.” ... “Research has shown that vitamin D can play an important role in reducing depression and if people are happier, they may be more outgoing and therefore more inclined to initiate a romantic engagement.”

