Taco Bueno Closing 9 Restaurants In North Texas

Texas-based fast-food chain Taco Bueno is closing 9 restaurants in North Texas.

In order to strengthen the company, the new CEO hired this year was given the job of finding and closing underperforming restaurants while re-investing in new locations and remodeling current locations.

Three restaurants will be closed in Fort Worth, two in Arlington, and one each in Dallas, Balch Springs, Granbury and North Richland Hills.

Managers and employees at the soon to be closed restaurants will be allowed to transfer to other locations in North Texas.

In addition to the north Texas closures, Taco Bueno will also close one location in central Texas, one in Kansas, two in Missouri and three in Oklahoma.

