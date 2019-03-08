98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: March 8-10
If you're into stand-up (clapping is encouraged), Irish Festivals (no dancing a jig required), quilts (you are when it's COLD!), cool cars and trucks, stylish vintage and repurposed goods, the Dallas Stars, handmade/repurposed/upcycled and vintage finds, and/or the Dallas Mavericks, here are your 98.7K-LUV Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW!
Friday - Saturday
Jen Kirkman at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub (Dallas) - website details include, "Jen Kirkman is back in town with an hour that you haven’t already seen on Netflix! You know Jen from Chelsea Lately, @Midnight, Conan, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, her NY Times Bestselling books, her critically acclaimed Netflix specials I’m Gonna Die Alone and Just Keep Livin’?. Jen is a writer on the Emmy and Golden Globe award winning Amazon show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Friday - Sunday
North Texas Irish Festival at Fair Park - according to Travel Mag, "Celebrating the rich musical, dance, and cultural heritage of Irish and other Celtic influences across the United States, the North Texas Irish Festival has been captivating revellers for over three decades. Indeed, renowned bands such as Jigsaw and The Irish Rogues can trace their roots directly to the first edition that was staged back in 1983, and many more acts will be hoping for the same trajectory following their inaugural festival performance in 2019. There’s also plenty of food and drink to enjoy while you tap your toes to the music."
- Dallas Quilt Show at Dallas Market Hall - per their Facebook page, "Annual quilt show sponsored by the Quilter's Guild of Dallas, Inc. Held at Market Hall, join us and enjoy 400+ quilts in the judged show and special exhibits and over 100 vendors. The show chair theme for 2019 is "Animals."
Goodguys Lone Star Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway - website details include, "Goodguys 9th Spring Lone Star Nationals includes over 2,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks thru '87, autocross, vendor & manufacturer exhibits, swap meet, free kids entertainment & more!"
Saturday
- The Urban Flea at Historic Downtown Garland - website info includes, "The Urban Flea is Garland's Downtown market of stylish vintage finds and re-purposed goods. Dozens of vendors showcase unique antiques, handmade items and simply pretty things. Live music completes this experience in a Historic district surrounded by "Mom & Pop" shops and restaurants. A percentage of the proceeds from the event go towards [email protected] local mission (http://squarechurch.net/)
- Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 7:00 p.m. at American Airlines Center
Saturday - Sunday
- Funky Finds Spring Fling at Will Rogers Memorial Center - according to their website, "The 11th Annual Funky Finds Spring Fling has expanded to two buildings featuring handmade, repurposed, upcycled and vintage finds. This family and pet-friendly event will be held in the Cattle 1 Bldg. & Exhibits Bldg. at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Keep your dollars local by shopping at Funky Finds! As always, the event will have no direct sales or mass-produced goods. Attendees will enjoy live music as they shop. Admission to event is FREE. Parking fee is $10 per day payable to the City of Fort Worth by cash or credit card."
Sunday
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets - 6:00 p.m. at American Airlines Center
