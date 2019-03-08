98.7K-LUV's Weekend Thangs To Do In DFW: March 8-10

North Texas Irish Festival at Fair Park - according to Travel Mag, "Celebrating the rich musical, dance, and cultural heritage of Irish and other Celtic influences across the United States, the North Texas Irish Festival has been captivating revellers for over three decades. Indeed, renowned bands such as Jigsaw and The Irish Rogues can trace their roots directly to the first edition that was staged back in 1983, and many more acts will be hoping for the same trajectory following their inaugural festival performance in 2019. There’s also plenty of food and drink to enjoy while you tap your toes to the music."