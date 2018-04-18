Target Now Offering Drive-Up Service In Texas On All Items In Stock

Walmart is doing it... but not the way Target is!

Last fall, Minneapolis based Target began testing a drive-up service in that city, and now, according to NBC 5, it's available in Texas.

Target customers can place their order on the Target mobile app and it should be ready in less than 2 hours.

Target customers arriving for pick-up must park in designated spots outside the store, where employees will delivery their items.

One feature that separates Target's drive-up service from Walmart's is that drive-up orders apply to any in-stock items.

Target currently offers drive-up service in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and plans to have it available in nearly 1,000 stores by year's end.