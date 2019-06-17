Sunday Storms: 37,000 North Texans Without Power

June 17, 2019
Blake Powers
Electrician - stock photo

Photo: ArmanDavtyan/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

While home late yesterday afternoon, I lost track of how many times I watched the National Weather Service issued severe weather warnings while watching TV. Glad they did!

NBC 5 reports the severity of yesterday's storms have caused approx. 37,000 North Texans to lose electricity, according to Oncor.

Tarrant County is experiencing the most outages after 63mph winds took a toll.

As of 1:00 a.m. this morning, these were the power outage reports:

  • Tarrant - 20,039
  • Dallas - 4,817
  • Collin - 315
  • Denton - 36

If you have lost power, remember to keep refrigerator and freezers closed as much as possible and if your home becomes too hot to live in, seek shelter with a family member or friend who has power.

Major thank you to all the power workers who have been working so diligently since last Sunday's storm, and now handling this issue as quickly as possible.

 

Tags: 
oncor
Power Workers
North Texas Power Outages
North Texas Storms

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes