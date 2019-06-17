Sunday Storms: 37,000 North Texans Without Power

While home late yesterday afternoon, I lost track of how many times I watched the National Weather Service issued severe weather warnings while watching TV. Glad they did!

NBC 5 reports the severity of yesterday's storms have caused approx. 37,000 North Texans to lose electricity, according to Oncor.

Tarrant County is experiencing the most outages after 63mph winds took a toll.

As of 1:00 a.m. this morning, these were the power outage reports:

Tarrant - 20,039

Dallas - 4,817

Collin - 315

Denton - 36

If you have lost power, remember to keep refrigerator and freezers closed as much as possible and if your home becomes too hot to live in, seek shelter with a family member or friend who has power.

Major thank you to all the power workers who have been working so diligently since last Sunday's storm, and now handling this issue as quickly as possible.