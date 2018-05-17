Taylor Swift Files Restraining Order Against Stalker With Self-Professed Mental Health Issues

Yesterday in L.A., Taylor Swift filed a restraining order against Julius Sandrock, according to TMZ.

Sandrock was arrested last month at Swift's Beverly Hills home for felony stalking and found to have live ammunition, multiple masks, latex gloves and rope in his vehicle. He was wearing one of his masks at the time of his arrest and explained it was due to being a germaphobe.

Sandrock told authorities he has OCD, bipolar disorder, severe depression, manic episodes, and allegedly divulged he was recently divorced and Taylor's music helped him through it. He also apologized for the live ammo in his vehicle, saying he'd forgotten to remove it.

Police tell TMZ that Sandrock was on probation in Colorado for a firearms related offense and due to that, he is now under a temporary firearms restraining order.

Sandrock was released and his wherabouts is unknown at this time.