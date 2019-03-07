Taylor Swift: Rooftop Burglar Caught At Her NYC Home, Again!

For the second time, the NYPD has taken Roger Alvarado into custody at Taylor Swift's NYC home.

TMZ reported that on Friday April 20, 2018, Roger Alvarado went to Swift's new NYC home, used a ladder, broke a window with his hand, showered, and slept in her bed! Fortunately, Taylor had yet to move in. A witness notified the NYPD, and officers arrested Alvarado on the premises, charging him with stalking, burglary and criminal mischief.

This past December, Alvarado pled guilty to attempted burglary, criminal contempt, received a 6 month jail sentence, but hadn't begun serving his time.

Now according to TMZ, Alvarado returned at around 2 a.m. today via Taylor's rooftop and upon breaking in a door, her alarm system sounded, her security team immediately notified the NYPD, and Alvarado was arrested at the scene. Again, Swift was not home at the time.

