Taylor Swift: Rooftop Burglar Caught At Her NYC Home, Again!

March 7, 2019
Blake Powers
Taylor Swift

Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Blake Powers

For the second time, the NYPD has taken Roger Alvarado into custody at Taylor Swift's NYC home.

TMZ reported that on Friday April 20, 2018, Roger Alvarado went to Swift's new NYC home, used a ladder, broke a window with his hand, showered, and slept in her bed!  Fortunately, Taylor had yet to move in. A witness notified the NYPD, and officers arrested Alvarado on the premises, charging him with stalking, burglary and criminal mischief. 

This past December, Alvarado pled guilty to attempted burglary, criminal contempt, received a 6 month jail sentence, but hadn't begun serving his time.

Now according to TMZ, Alvarado returned at around 2 a.m. today via Taylor's rooftop and upon breaking in a door, her alarm system sounded, her security team immediately notified the NYPD, and Alvarado was arrested at the scene. Again, Swift was not home at the time.

Story developing...

Tags: 
Taylor Swift
NYPD
Stalkers
Burglars
NYC

Recent Podcast Audio
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes