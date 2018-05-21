Taylor Swift's Version Of Earth Wind & Fire's "September" Slammed By Song Co-Writer

Last month, TMZ reported Earth Wind & Fire's singer Philip Bailey commented on Taylor Swift's new version fo their 1978 hit "September", saying he likes her take on the song, adding "music is free like that", and even telling Taylor, "Ain't Got Nothing But Love For Ya #freedominmusic."

Now, according to TMZ, Allee Willis, co-writer of "September", gave her thoughts on Taylor's version, this past Friday night, during a show in Detroit.

Part of Allee's comments include, "I didn't really think she did a horrible job. Yes, I felt it was as lethargic as a drunk turtle dozing under a sunflower after ingesting a bottle of Valium, and I thought it had all the build of a one-story motel, but, I mean, the girl didn't kill anybody." Is that a polite way of saying, it didn't work? LOL!

Oh, and Allee didn't stop there. She also said, "I'm honored you'd choose to do my song and that it meant enough to you that you wanted to personalize it to the goddamn 28th night of September, that you wanted to cover it with banjo." LOL!

Some things are better left alone and remembered the way they are.

