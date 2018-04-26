Tech Startups Hiring Attractive Women To Socialize With Male Employees And Give Them Massages

Chinese startups are looking to integrate more female employees into their businesses.

Unfortunately, they're not looking to hire more engineers or coders, but for a newly created position called "Programmer Motivators." Their job responsibilities include, but are not limited to, "socializing with male workers, buying them breakfast, and giving them massages." Shen Yue, a Programmer Motivator working at Chainfin.com told the New York Times that male employees will often vent to her about their current frustrations in the workplace, something they wouldn't feel necessarily comfortable doing with their male coworkers. She said, "They really need someone to talk to them from time to time and to organize activities for them to ease some of the pressure."

Shen Yue got a civil engineering degree. Now, she works as a "programmer motivator” at a Chinese tech company: part psychologist, part cheerleader, hired to chat up and calm stressed-out male coders. Eye-opening story from China by the great @suilee https://t.co/GueFthCHBy — Catherine Porter (@porterthereport) April 25, 2018

Some of the requirement that have been listed for Programmer Motivator positions include "having a contagious laugh, being able to apply makeup, being over 5 feet 2 inches, and having five facial features that must definitely be in their proper order." China's laws against gender discrimination aren't necessarily "strictly enforced."

An HR manager at an unnamed company told Trending in Asia that the presence of the Programmer Motivators is having a positive effect on employees, and proficiency is increasing. We don't think this practice will be adopted in the U.S. anytime soon, however.

