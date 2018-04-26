Workplace

Tech Startups Hiring Attractive Women To Socialize With Male Employees And Give Them Massages

April 26, 2018
Chinese startups are looking to integrate more female employees into their businesses.  

Unfortunately, they're not looking to hire more engineers or coders, but for a newly created position called "Programmer Motivators."  Their job responsibilities include, but are not limited to, "socializing with male workers, buying them breakfast, and giving them massages."  Shen Yue, a Programmer Motivator working at Chainfin.com told the New York Times that male employees will often vent to her about their current frustrations in the workplace, something they wouldn't feel necessarily comfortable doing with their male coworkers.  She said, "They really need someone to talk to them from time to time and to organize activities for them to ease some of the pressure."

Some of the requirement that have been listed for Programmer Motivator positions include "having a contagious laugh, being able to apply makeup, being over 5 feet 2 inches, and having five facial features that must definitely be in their proper order."  China's laws against gender discrimination aren't necessarily "strictly enforced."  

An HR manager at an unnamed company told Trending in Asia that the presence of the Programmer Motivators is having a positive effect on employees, and proficiency is increasing.  We don't think this practice will be adopted in the U.S. anytime soon, however.

