Teen Breaks Into Home Asking To Use Wi-Fi

Think you have problems with your teen?

Newsweek reports on July 22, police were called to a Palo Alto CA residence at 12:31 a.m., where a couple in their 60s had been sleeping, until a face-covered stranger entered their home... asking for their Wi-Fi password!?

The male resident confronted the teen, pushing him down a hallway, out the front door, and called police.

About a block away, police found the teen, who lied about his identity. He was wearing a black t-shirt wrapped around the back of his neck and under a sweatshirt, which officers believe he had used to cover his face when entering the couple's home.

On the previous evening at 11:45 p.m., an area resident spotted the same suspect outside her bedroom window in her yard, gesturing for them to talk. The resident and a male went outside, and again the suspect asked to use their Wi-Fi ... because he had run out of data!? The couple asked him to leave, which he did, by bicycle. The next day the residents noticed a bicycle missing, notified police, and their home surveillence video showed the suspect stealing the bike before making contact with the woman.

The 17-year-old has been arrested for:

residential burglary

prowling

providing false information to an officer

