Teens React To Using Windows 95 For The First Time: “Everything Looks So Dull And Ancient”

March 18, 2019
Blake Powers
Kids today have no idea how easy they have it, especially when it comes to technology.

So noted YouTube stars the Fine Bros sat down some teens, many of whom weren’t even alive in the ‘90s, and had them try and use a computer with Windows 95 for the first time.

For the majority of us, this was a nice trip down memory lane, and looking back, it’s amazing to see that this was one of the greatest technological advances of the time.  It’s also incredibly hard to believe this was almost 25 years ago!

Of course, some of the teens struggle even turning it on, and then the amount of waiting for everything to load which would be considered an egregious amount of time today.

Enjoy!

Via Digital Trends

