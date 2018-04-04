Texan Teen Offered Full Ride To 20 Colleges

Seventeen-year-old Michael Brown not only has a 4.68 GPA, high SAT scores and leadership positions, but Michael applied to 20 colleges, including 4 Ivy League and was accepted and offered a full scholarship to ALL!

This Houston teenager with a 4.68 GPA got a full ride to Stanford ... and 19 other schools. pic.twitter.com/hukb2O2rJk — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 3, 2018

Michael's mom raised him, worked 2 jobs, and always knew in her heart that he would do well.

Michael received approx. $260,000 in scholarships and hopes to make a decision as to which college he will attend, by month's end.

Congratulations to Michael Brown, his mom Berthinia Rutledge-Brown, and best wishes for Michael's future.

Continue making Texas proud, Michael!