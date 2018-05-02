Texarkana Police Receive Call About "Vicious Pit Bull," Arrive To Find Adorable And Happy Pup

Officer Travis Frost of the Texarkana Texas Police Department left the door of his SUV open in case he needed to make a quick getaway.

He was investigating a call he received about a vicious pit bull in the area, and didn't know what to expect. He spotted the dog, lying on the front porch of a house. He approached cautiously, careful to not make any sudden movements to send this beast into a flying rage. He whistled for the dog, and grabbed his attention. The monster then trotted over to Officer Frost...wagging his tail. And then, this animal hopped into the cruiser and waned to go for a ride.

Yeah, not exactly "vicious."

Turns out this call was all for not, as "Gold," turned out to be an incredibly passive and loving pup. Officer Frost and Gold hung out for a bit until an Animal Control Officer arrived to take him to an adoption center. And good news! Gold already has a family! He was chipped, but the data wasn't updated. His humans eventually made their way to the Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana to take him home.

Frost understands why people might have called the police after seeing this scary-looking pupper, but he hopes people learn that not all scary-looking dogs are such. He wrote on Facebook, "While you should always be careful around any dog that you don't know, you shouldn't automatically assume all pit bulls are bad dogs. They might be really loving, like this guy was [Sunday> morning."

And for the record, Gold isn't a Pit Bull. He's an American Bully. Good boy.

Via Star Telegram