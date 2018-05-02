This Texas 0.5K Is All About Beer, Fun and Charity

This Cinco de Mayo Saturday in Boerne (bur-nee), Texas (pop. 10,000+, just north of San Antonio), the Beorne 0.5 Race takes place, in which runners receive beer at the starting and finish line (between 2 brewpubs, The Dodging Duck and Cibolo Creek Brewing Company), plus donuts, coffee, a participation trophy, and a "pretentious oval Euro-style 0.5k sticker that you can attach to the rear window of your car to show everyone what a cool hipster you are.'

Video of Boerne Commercial

Yes, you read that correctly... a .5K race (less than 1/3rd of a mile/546 yards)... which Blessings in a Backpack call, "Finally, A Race For The Rest Of Us", is all about having fun while raising funds for their organization, which helps feed needy students.

As you have probably guessed, The Beorne 0.5 Race... is happily... SOLD OUT!

Best wishes to Boerne, Texas, the Beorne 0.5 Race participants, and to Blessings in a Backpack. Have fun!