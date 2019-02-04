Texas: 2019's 3rd Best State For Singles

After comparing all 50 states across 28 key metrics including share of single adults, movie costs and nightlife options, just to name a few, WalletHub, the personal-finance website, has released it's list of 2019's Best & Worst States For Singles.

Here's how Texas ranks (1 = Best; 25 = Avg.):

30th – % of Single Adults

14th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

13th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

12th – Average Beer & Wine Price

1st – Restaurants per Capita

1st – Movie Theaters per Capita

Overall, Texas ranks #3! See how the other 49 states rank, HERE.