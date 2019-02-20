Texas: 4th Most Sinful State In America!?

WalletHub has compared our 50 states based on:

anger & hatred

jealousy

excesses & vices

greet

lust

vanity

... and laziness...

... to determine it's 2019's Most Sinful States.

Here's how Texas ranks!

Sinfulness of Texas (1=Most Sinful; 25=Avg.)

27th – Anger & Hatred

16th – Laziness

8th – Jealousy

7th – Vanity

1st – Lust

Whoa! Texas is in the Top 10 for jealousy, vanity and lust!? I predict more Reality TV, and it based here... oh, and increased tourism. Lol!

