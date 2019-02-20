Texas: 4th Most Sinful State In America!?

February 20, 2019
Blake Powers
Welcome To Texas

Photo: Wellesenterprises/Dreamstime.com

Blake Powers

WalletHub has compared our 50 states based on:

  • anger & hatred
  • jealousy
  • excesses & vices
  • greet
  • lust
  • vanity
  • ... and laziness...

... to determine it's 2019's Most Sinful States.

Here's how Texas ranks!

Sinfulness of Texas (1=Most Sinful; 25=Avg.)

  • 27th – Anger & Hatred
  • 16th – Laziness
  • 8th – Jealousy
  • 7th – Vanity
  • 1st – Lust

Whoa! Texas is in the Top 10 for jealousy, vanity and lust!? I predict more Reality TV, and it based here... oh, and increased tourism. Lol!

See how the rest of the states rank, HERE.

 

Texas 4th Most Sinful State
Texas Ranks Top 10 For Jealousy Vanity and Lust
Wallethub

