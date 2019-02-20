Texas: 4th Most Sinful State In America!?
February 20, 2019
WalletHub has compared our 50 states based on:
- anger & hatred
- jealousy
- excesses & vices
- greet
- lust
- vanity
- ... and laziness...
... to determine it's 2019's Most Sinful States.
Here's how Texas ranks!
Sinfulness of Texas (1=Most Sinful; 25=Avg.)
- 27th – Anger & Hatred
- 16th – Laziness
- 8th – Jealousy
- 7th – Vanity
- 1st – Lust
Whoa! Texas is in the Top 10 for jealousy, vanity and lust!? I predict more Reality TV, and it based here... oh, and increased tourism. Lol!
See how the rest of the states rank, HERE.