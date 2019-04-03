North Texas Allergy Season Is On and How To Better Get Through It

April 3, 2019
Blake Powers
Pollen Season Ahead Warning Caution Sign - Pollen Season Ahead

Photo: Jim Vallee/Getty Images

Blake Powers

Have you been feeling it? I have!

Dallas Morning News reports Dallas had the 5th highest pollen count in the U.S. yesterday and a high to very high count will remain through Saturday, dropping somewhat Sunday and Monday, according to The Weather Channel.

Waco and Houston allergy sufferers had it worse yesterday. Waco was rated the 2nd worst and and Houston the 3rd worst U.S. areas for pollen. 

What's caused yesterday's extremely high Texas pollen counts? Elm, maple and mulberry trees, plus oak and grass were moderate contributors. The Weather Channel tree pollen maps reveal "very high" levels from Panhandle areas through North Texas. Plus, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Patrica Sanchez, southern and southwest spring winds can carry Central Texas pollen to North Texas.

The Weather Channel has these suggestions towards lessening allergy symptons. 

  • us high-efficiency particulate air filters in your a/c unit to help reduce allergens in your home
  • when returning home from activities that expose you to pollen, remove and wash you clothes asap (avoid line-drying because the pollen in the air will simple attach to your laundry).
  • use nasal sprays to ease symptoms.
  • avoid the heaviest pollen hours, 5- 0 a.m. 

In addition, a doctor told me to avoid leaving windows open, as pollen will simply blow in, and often not be viewable to the eye.

Best wishes this Texas allergy season, as I reach for my Claritin generic, Loratadine. Btw, you can purchase the generic versions of several popular allergy meds at significantly lower prices at Costco and Sam's Club. 

 

