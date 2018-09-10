Texans Need To Improve Their Happiness
September 10, 2018
WalletHub just released it's "Happiest States in The U.S." list.
In the "Happiest States in The U.S.", based upon 31 key metrics, ranging from depression rate to sports participation rate to income growth, here is how Texas ranks.
#22 - Texas
- 11th for Emotional & Physical Well-Being
- 28th for Work Environment
- 49th for Community & Environment
Hmm? Taking into condideration the thousands and thousands who have relocated to North Texas for professional reasons, it seems there is much work needed to improve the work place, communities and overall environment.
Thoughts?
Click HERE to see WalletHub's list of the 50 "Happiest States In The U.S."