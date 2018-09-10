Texans Need To Improve Their Happiness

WalletHub just released it's "Happiest States in The U.S." list.

In the "Happiest States in The U.S.", based upon 31 key metrics, ranging from depression rate to sports participation rate to income growth, here is how Texas ranks.

#22 - Texas

11th for Emotional & Physical Well-Being

28th for Work Environment

49th for Community & Environment

Hmm? Taking into condideration the thousands and thousands who have relocated to North Texas for professional reasons, it seems there is much work needed to improve the work place, communities and overall environment.

Thoughts?

Click HERE to see WalletHub's list of the 50 "Happiest States In The U.S."