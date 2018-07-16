Texas A&M and McKinney High Grad Competing Support Rider in Tour de France

Texan Chad Haga, a graduate of Texas A&M, McKinney High School, and a professional cyclist since 2011, has competed in 7 Grand Tours, and is now competing for the first time as a support rider on Team Sunweb... in Tour de France!

DeLayne Haga, Chad's mom, is watching, primarily to check on her son.

DeLayne told NBC 5, "My younger son makes fun of me because I watch to see Chad, I don't watch the race. I just watch to look for my son."

Being part of these tours can take a toll. DeLayne said 2-1/2 years ago during a training ride in Europe, a British woman driving on the wrong side of the road in Spain, hit 6 members of Team Giant-Alpecin, and Chad was injured. He was airlifted to a hospital spent 2 days in intensive care for treatment to veins and arteries in his nec and face, plus an injured eye-socket. Chad returned to the training immediately afterwards.

In addition to the above, the Haga family has been dealing with the emotional loss of the father, Chris Haga, who was very supportive of Chad. Chris Haga succumbed to cancer the same year of Chris's injuries.

DeLayne told NBC 5, "This is the epitome of what every cyclist dreams of once they start cycling"..."He's finally reaching his dream."

DeLayne is not only watching for herself, but now for her late husband Chris.

Watch DeLayne's interview on this July 9 YouTube post.

Video of McKinney man racing in Tour De France

Best wishes to Chad Haga on following his dream!