Texas A&M Can FedEx You A Smoked Brisket Over Night

We live in an age where you can have anything dropped off at your doorstep; go ahead and add smoked brisket to that list.

The cooks at the Texas A&M Rosenthal Meat Science and Technology Center are offering you a unique deal. Now through the holiday season, you can have them smoke you a full brisket and have it shipped out within 24 hours after coming off the smoker.

Facility manager and instructor, Ray Riley tells The Dallas Morning News that these briskets are perfect for tailgating and parties. “They're a little less smoky, more mildly flavored, and with a more tender bark. But they're delicious, and perfect for football games, tailgating and holiday dinners."

These briskets are hickory smoked, low and slow for 15 to 20 hours, and come vacuumed sealed.

The cost of having brisket shipped overnight comes with a price tag of $38, plus the cost of the brisket itself. No matter the price all precedes help out the meat science education center.

You can call in your order at, 979-845-5651 or go to their website agrilife.org/rosenthal.