Texas Business Leaders In California Today Encouraging More Companies To Move To The Lone Star State

Today, the Dallas Morning News reports the Texas Economic Development Corporation (an Austin non-profit that markets for Texas), plus representatives from the office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Irving Economic Development Corporation, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, and representatives for Ft. Worth-based freight company BNSF Railway and Houston-based CenterPoint Energy, are in San Francisco for 3 days to thank companies who have moved or expanded to Texas and encouraging others to do the same.

The Texas delegation will be meeting with Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized firms and the tech sector (one of San Francisco's major industries, which will be strongly represented), according to Texas Economic Development Corporation CEO, Robert Allen.

Irving is already home to 7 Fortune 500 companies, including McKesson and Fluor (formerly headquartered in CA).

Austin-based real estate trade association Texas Realtors' latest relocation report reveals in 2017 Texas received the most move-ins from California, than any other state.