Texas Business Leaders In California Today Encouraging More Companies To Move To The Lone Star State

February 19, 2019
Blake Powers
Dollar graph on Texas map.

Photo: Fintastique/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Today, the Dallas Morning News reports the Texas Economic Development Corporation (an Austin non-profit that markets for Texas), plus representatives from the office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Irving Economic Development Corporation, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, and representatives for Ft. Worth-based freight company BNSF Railway and Houston-based CenterPoint Energy, are in San Francisco for 3 days to thank companies who have moved or expanded to Texas and encouraging others to do the same. 

The Texas delegation will be meeting with Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized firms and the tech sector (one of San Francisco's major industries, which will be strongly represented), according to Texas Economic Development Corporation CEO, Robert Allen.

Irving is already home to 7 Fortune 500 companies, including McKesson and Fluor (formerly headquartered in CA).

Austin-based real estate trade association Texas Realtors' latest relocation report reveals in 2017 Texas received the most move-ins from California, than any other state.

 

 

 

Tags: 
Texas Economic Development Corporation
Office of Governor Greg Abbott
Irving Economic Development Corporation
BNSF Railway
Houston-based CenterPoint Energy

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes