Texas Dad Congratulates His Son on High School Graduation With Giant Billboard
June 7, 2018
FOX 29 reports Tracy Goodwin of Harker Heights, Texas (an hour north of Austin), received a huge surprise May 31, with a high school graduation congratulations billboard.
Tracy posted on Twitter...
My dad Put Me On A Billboard For My Graduation ---- It’s Lit !! pic.twitter.com/21RUXXSrud— TG (@TheGreatTGreat) May 31, 2018
Congrats to Tracy and fist-bumps to him and his dad.
What a cool way to remember your High School graduation!