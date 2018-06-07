Texas Dad Congratulates His Son on High School Graduation With Giant Billboard

FOX 29 reports Tracy Goodwin of Harker Heights, Texas (an hour north of Austin), received a huge surprise May 31, with a high school graduation congratulations billboard.

Tracy posted on Twitter...

My dad Put Me On A Billboard For My Graduation ---- It’s Lit !! pic.twitter.com/21RUXXSrud — TG (@TheGreatTGreat) May 31, 2018

Congrats to Tracy and fist-bumps to him and his dad.

What a cool way to remember your High School graduation!