Texas Dad Congratulates His Son on High School Graduation With Giant Billboard

June 7, 2018
Blake Powers
FOX 29 reports Tracy Goodwin of Harker Heights, Texas (an hour north of Austin), received a huge surprise May 31, with a high school graduation congratulations billboard.

Tracy posted on Twitter...

Congrats to Tracy and fist-bumps to him and his dad.

What a cool way to remember your High School graduation!

 

 

