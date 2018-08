YouGov (an internet-based data analytics and market research firm) released a study this month, after asking over 1,200 Americans age 18+ which American accents do they prefer?

Here are the winners and losers:

6. Chicago

5. Appalachia

4. Midwest & West coast (tie)

3. New York & Boston (tie)

2. Texas

#1 - Southeastern

Ya'll come see us!

Via CBS News