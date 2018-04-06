Texas Man Assaults Police Officer For Stopping His Grocery Store Electric Cart Joy Ride

Fort Worth Star Telegram reports Tracy Owens and an unnamed woman were recently in an H.E.B. near Austin, riding around the store on electric carts (for handicapped customers) for fun, and police dropped by.

When officers tried to stop the problem, the woman complied. However, 30-year-old Owens, wasn't having it!

Owens grabbed a bag of potato chips and began banging it over the head of one of the officers, until the bag exploded, then PUNCHED the officer in the throat, and tried to run away.

Think you can guess what happened next?

An officer tasered Owens, it took 3 of them to bring him to jail... and game over!

Owens was charged with assaulting a peace officer (a second degree felony), and told he'd have to clean the stores electric cards daily for the next 6 months. Just kidding on the cart cleaning... :).