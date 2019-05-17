PHOTOS: See How This Artist Has Turned Cement Blight Into Texas Proud and Bright!
May 17, 2019
Ever noticed the huge concrete slab off the eastbound service road of I-30 between Beckley and Sylvan Avenues?
NBC 5 reports local businessman Chris Aslam has and received approval from the City Of Dallas to do something with it, Texas style!
Aslam commissioned a massive Texas state flag to be painted on the above mentioned slab, and doing so has been done by full-time mural painter Kyle Wadsworth and his assistant from Booker T. Washington work/study program, Payton Lagrone.
The project began taking shape, one step at a time.
Yes, a lot of paint!
My favorite color!
Finally, the finished product.
Well done Chris, Kyle and Payton! I K-LUV it!!!