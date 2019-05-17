PHOTOS: See How This Artist Has Turned Cement Blight Into Texas Proud and Bright!

Ever noticed the huge concrete slab off the eastbound service road of I-30 between Beckley and Sylvan Avenues?

NBC 5 reports local businessman Chris Aslam has and received approval from the City Of Dallas to do something with it, Texas style!

Aslam commissioned a massive Texas state flag to be painted on the above mentioned slab, and doing so has been done by full-time mural painter Kyle Wadsworth and his assistant from Booker T. Washington work/study program, Payton Lagrone.

The project began taking shape, one step at a time.

Yes, a lot of paint!

My favorite color!

Finally, the finished product.

Well done Chris, Kyle and Payton! I K-LUV it!!!