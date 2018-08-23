Texas Ranked In Top 5 Worst States For Women's Rights
August 23, 2018
WalletHub has ranked all 50 states in terms of gender equality by analyzing factors including education, health, workplace environment and political empowerment to create it's list of the Top 50 States for Women's Rights.
Best:
5. Hawaii
4. Nevada
3. Maine
2. Minnesota
#1 New York!
Worst:
46. Virginia
48. Arizona
48. Texas
49. Idaho
50. Utah
Taking into consideration how many people have and still are moving to North Texas for professional reasons, our ranking needs to improve.
Thoughts?