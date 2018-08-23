Texas Ranked In Top 5 Worst States For Women's Rights

August 23, 2018
Blake Powers
WalletHub has ranked all 50 states in terms of gender equality by analyzing factors including education, health, workplace environment and political empowerment to create it's list of the Top 50 States for Women's Rights.

Best:

5. Hawaii

4. Nevada

3. Maine

2. Minnesota

#1 New York!

Worst:

46. Virginia

48. Arizona

48. Texas

49. Idaho

50. Utah

Taking into consideration how many people have and still are moving to North Texas for professional reasons, our ranking needs to improve. 

Thoughts?

 

