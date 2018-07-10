Texas Ranks #1 in CNBC's 2018 Top States For Business

NBC 5 reports that in CNBC's 2018 America's Top States For Business, Texas ranks #1!

Texas is actually the first 4-time winner in this annual study's 12 years.

This is Texas' 1st time since 2012 to hold the top ranking.

Dallas Federal Reserve economists Christopher Slijk and Jason Saving recently noted in a report that "The Texas economy remains in a broad-based expansion." Plus, "the state’s energy sector continues to boom, and areas of the state tied to oil and gas are growing at their strongest pace since 2014.”

In the past year, Texas has added over 350,000 jobs. The largest increase is energy sector based. In addition 1 in 7 jobs created in the U.S. in the past year, were Texas based.

More details, HERE.