SEE How Texas Ranks In The Best States For Happily Ever After
June 19, 2019
Every wonder which states are best and worst for marriage?
LifeStorage took 2017 US Census bureau stats concerning marriage, divorce and marriage longevity to determine those at the top... and the bottom!
Here is how Texas ranks!
- 4th lowest rate of divorce
- 5th shortest duration of marriage
- 13th highest for marriage
- 15th youngest median first marriage age for males
- 16th youngest median age for 1st marriage
- 17th youngest median first marriage age for females
So, Texans are in the Top 5 for lowest divorce rate, 5th for shortest marriages, and 13th for marriages. We're doing something, semi-right... haha!
See how the other 49 states rank, HERE!