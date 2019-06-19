SEE How Texas Ranks In The Best States For Happily Ever After

Every wonder which states are best and worst for marriage?

LifeStorage took 2017 US Census bureau stats concerning marriage, divorce and marriage longevity to determine those at the top... and the bottom!

Photo: courtesy of LifeStorage

Here is how Texas ranks!

4th lowest rate of divorce

5th shortest duration of marriage

13th highest for marriage

15th youngest median first marriage age for males

16th youngest median age for 1st marriage

17th youngest median first marriage age for females

So, Texans are in the Top 5 for lowest divorce rate, 5th for shortest marriages, and 13th for marriages. We're doing something, semi-right... haha!

See how the other 49 states rank, HERE!