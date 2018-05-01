Texas Ranks One of The Most Fun States In America
WalletHub has released it's list of 2018's Most Fun States In America, based up 26 key metrics ranging from the cost of movie tickets, accessibility of national parks, to casinos per capita.
Here is how Texas ranks:
Fun in Texas (1=Most Fun; 25=Avg.)
- 1st – Restaurants per Capita
- 1st – Movie Theaters per Capita
- 16th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita
- 1st – Amusement Parks per Capita
- 10th – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita
- 5th – Fitness Centers per Capita
Wow... (6) Top 10 rankings, and overall, ranks #7! Just more fuel to the move-in fire North Texas continues to experience.
Think you'd better plan for family, friends, tourists, and more brisket this summer... :).
See how the other states rank, HERE.