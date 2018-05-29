Texas Realtor Offering Free Tacos With Purchase Of Home

Salesmen and women throughout time have always been looking for that one way that will always seal the deal. One realtor in Texas may have found the only method that will have a 100% success rate.

Nicole Lopez of The PR Group at Intero Real Estate Services in Houston has added an enticing offer to the homes she is selling: "$250 in free tacos with the purchase of this home."

Lopez says the signs have definitely drawn attention, telling KHOU in Houston, "I'm the taco lady. Let's be honest, everyone in Texas loves tacos. And so, it's really been the 'taco the town.'" Lopez partnered with Torchy's Tacos to provide the treat, which has already helped her close on a home in Cypress. "The buyer is definitely going to get the tacos," Lopez said. "He's planning a taco party."

Via UPI