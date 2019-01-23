Texas Restaurant's Famous And Hilarious Signs Now Compiled Into A Book

El Arroyo is an Austin staple for amazing Tex Mex cuisine.

But what sets them apart from all the other eateries in the Lone Star State’s capital, are their hilarious signs.

Updated daily, the signs are a collaboration of about 15 people connected to the restaurant in an e-mail chain.  This includes staff, management, owners, and the restaurant even maintain a joke submission page on their website.  El Arroyo told Austin 360 that the signs are generally picked “based on how hard we were laughing reading.”

Now, thanks to popular demand, the signs have been compiled into a book!

El Arroyo’s Big Book of Signs: Volume 1 contains 158 pictures of the very best of the best, and it is available now!

We can’t wait for Volume 2!

Via Wide Open Country

