Texas "Stickiest State" In America

NBC 5 reports the Federal Reserve Bank is calling Texas the "Stickiest State' in America!

Why?

The authors of 'Gone To Texas: Migration Vital to Growth in the Lone Star State' say "Texas is by far the 'stickiest' state in the nation with over 82% of those born in the state remaining here."

According to the report, approximately 410,000 people have been added to the Texas population since 2000, which equates to around 1.8% annual growth, in comparision to the 0.9% average national growth.

In addition, the authors say 40 years of strong economic growth in Texas is the primary reason 50% of the Texas workforce are transplants.

