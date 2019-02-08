Texas Teachers Can Get Free Admission To SeaWorld San Antonio For The Rest Of 2019

Good news for all you teachers out there!

We know summer seems like a long ways away, but we already have your plans for you!

SeaWorld San Antonio is offering all certified teachers free admission and unlimited access to the park for the rest of 2019.

“Teacher Cards” are available to all Pre-K through 12th grade teachers who have a valid Department of Education number.

We Love Teachers



For a limited time, active and certified K-12 Texas school teachers, can register for a free SeaWorld Teacher Card. Teachers will receive UNLIMITED admission to SeaWorld San Antonio until January 5, 2020.https://t.co/PtBn1v9Vj3 pic.twitter.com/QRB9ZZQPDk — SeaWorld San Antonio (@SeaWorldTexas) February 6, 2019

To score the free admission, you just need to register with SeaWorld’s website by May 31, 2019.

Thanks for all your work!

Via Fox 4