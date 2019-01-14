Texas Woman Cruises Walmart Parking Lot on Motorized Scooter Sipping Wine From Pringles Can
WFPD reports police in Wichita Falls, TX (approx. 141 miles northeast of Dallas) responded around 9 a.m. Friday morning to a call from Walmart on Central Freeway concerning a woman who had been driving a motorized electric cart around the parking lot since 6:30 a.m.
Walmart employees not only informed police of the woman's driving, they also informed officers she was drinking wine from a Pringles can while doing do.
The woman left, however police found her at a nearby restaurant. She was not arrested. However at the request of Walmart employees, the woman has been barred from the store.