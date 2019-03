Are you a germaphobe? Then you may want to start wearing gloves to the office.

The Houston Chronicle posted the top five nastiest places in your workplace.

Top 5 Dirtiest Things in Your Office

5. Kitchen sponge

4. Air

3. Refrigerator handle

2. Doorknobs

1. Keyboards

How can you NOT touch the keyboard?!

BRB. Going to take a bath in chlorine.