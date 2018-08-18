These Schools Open MONDAY!

August 18, 2018
Blake Powers
If you have school-age kids and have been s-o busy that you barely having enough time to find clothes that match for work, a l-o-n-g list of schools open their doors Monday for the 2018/2019 year!

  • Argyle
  • Arlington
  • Birdville
  • Burleson
  • Carroll
  • Carrollton/Farmers Branch
  • Castleberry
  • Dallas
  • DeSoto
  • Eagle Mountain-Saginaw
  • Forney
  • Ft. Worth
  • Garland
  • Grand Prairie
  • Grapevine-Colleyville
  • Greenville
  • Howe
  • Hurst-Euless-Bedford
  • Irving
  • Joshua
  • Kaufman
  • Lancaster
  • Lake Worth
  • Lone Oak
  • Lovejoy
  • Maypearl
  • McKinney
  • Mesquite
  • Midlothian
  • Palmer
  • Pilot Point
  • Quinlan
  • Red Oak
  • Richardson
  • Rockwall
  • Royse City
  • Scurry-Rosser
  • Springtown
  • Terrell!

If you see parents bach-to-school shopping with their kids this weekend, give them a l-i-t-t-l-e extra space. They'll need it! LOL!

Best wishes to the students and staffs from 98.7K-LUV!

