These Schools Open MONDAY!
August 18, 2018
If you have school-age kids and have been s-o busy that you barely having enough time to find clothes that match for work, a l-o-n-g list of schools open their doors Monday for the 2018/2019 year!
- Argyle
- Arlington
- Birdville
- Burleson
- Carroll
- Carrollton/Farmers Branch
- Castleberry
- Dallas
- DeSoto
- Eagle Mountain-Saginaw
- Forney
- Ft. Worth
- Garland
- Grand Prairie
- Grapevine-Colleyville
- Greenville
- Howe
- Hurst-Euless-Bedford
- Irving
- Joshua
- Kaufman
- Lancaster
- Lake Worth
- Lone Oak
- Lovejoy
- Maypearl
- McKinney
- Mesquite
- Midlothian
- Palmer
- Pilot Point
- Quinlan
- Red Oak
- Richardson
- Rockwall
- Royse City
- Scurry-Rosser
- Springtown
- Terrell!
If you see parents bach-to-school shopping with their kids this weekend, give them a l-i-t-t-l-e extra space. They'll need it! LOL!
Best wishes to the students and staffs from 98.7K-LUV!