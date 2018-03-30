Thief Steals Entire Bike Rack Full Of Bikes From Garage (Video)

Police in Douglas County, Nebraska are on the lookout for a pretty daring thief.

They have a video of the unidentified man entering an apartment parking garage and proceeding to steal an ENTIRE back rack from the garage. Not happy with just a few scores, the man picks up the bike rack (we didn't know they could be removed from the ground) and places it in the bed of his pickup.

Video of Theft of Bike Rack CASH Reward Offered!

Police are offering a CASH reward for any information regarding the thief. Maybe he's just tired of their bike-share programs, too?

Via WOWT