Jeff Goldblum Theft Victim While Working in Hawaii

TMZ reports Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic World franchise, Isle Of Dogs, Portlandia, Thor: Ragnarok) and is wife Emilie Livingston are currently in Oahu enjoying a little work, and play.

Goldblum and his jazz band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra (Jeff is an accomplished jazz pianist) are playing some gigs at Blue Note Hawaii and while staying at the Outrigger Resort in Waikiki over the weekend, Jeff decided to go for a swim in the ocean, and put his stuff in one of the hotel lockers.

When Goldblum returned to his locker... his stuff was GONE!

Jeff filed a report with police, who are currently investigating the incident.

Click HERE to see the photos of Jeff leaving the ocean and speaking with Police.

This saddens me, however taking into consideration much of Hawaii is no longer affordable for locals, it doesn’t surprise me. Having been in Hawaii 3 times over the past 5 years for work related reasons, I spoke with many locals and learned a great deal about the difficulties of life there. Many houses contain two families, and lots of Hawaiians are forced to temporarily work in the mainland for years, just in order to save enough for a down payment on a decent house back home, which they'll probably have to share with other family members. Imagine a simple 3 bedroom, 2 bath frame house, for $700,000. That, is today's Hawaii.

Hope the rest of Jeff and Emilie's stay in Oahu turns out better.