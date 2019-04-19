Reviews: "The Curse Of La LLorona" - "Breakthrough" - "Teen Spirit" - Disneynature's "Penguins"

If you're thinking about seeing The Curse Of La LLorona, Breakthrough, Teen Spirit or Disneynature's Penguins...

The Curse of La LLorona - Rated R

In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night -- and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona's deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide.

Critics: per Rottentomatoes.com, "Content to coast on jump scares rather than tap into its story's creepy potential, The Curse of La Llorona arrives in theaters already broken - 33% Like."

Blake: my trusted sources say this spin-off of the Conjuring series, based on Latino folklore, lacks what a good horror movie contains... fear... and the fear before the fear is delivered. Deliver yourself from this movie, into the light of good weather this weekend, and save your money for something worthy of what you work hard to earn, versus cliche's. 1.5 of 5 stars

Breakthrough - Rated PG

Breakthrough is based on the inspirational true story of one mother's unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith's adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John's recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. From producer DeVon Franklin (Miracles from Heaven) and adapted for the screen by Grant Nieporte (Seven Pounds) from Joyce Smith's own book, Breakthrough is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle.

Critics: "Like its lead character, Breakthrough is fiercely focused on faith -- but its less subtle elements are balanced by strong performances and an uplifting story. 64% Like", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: those in-the-know tell me, Breakthrough has the normal battle faith-based movies face, trying to please those who believe in God, those uncertain, and those who don't. A tri-fecta of challenge. Fortunately, Breakthrough ldoes just that, and will touch anyone with an open heart. Miracles are a blessing. Sometimes, someone, needs one. 3 of 5 stars

Teen Spirit - Rated

Violet (Elle Fanning) is a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition. Driven by a pop-fueled soundtrack, Teen Spirit is a visceral and stylish spin on the Cinderella story.

Critics: according to general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, "Teen Spirit tells a story we know by heart, but writer-director Max Minghella's connection to the material and Elle Fanning's remarkable performance add an effective hook. 68% Like"

Blake: first-time filmmaker writer/director Max Minghella takes on the long-time-told story of youth and the haves and have-nots, when it comes to vocal talent. Max Minghella's talent, is growing. Be patient and enjoy this story, eventhough you've seen it played out before a myriad of times, whether in film, or in television talent shows. Elle Fanning delivers a good performance, and I expect more/better from Max and Elle in the future. 3 of 5 stars.

Penguins - Rated G

Disneynature's all-new feature film Penguins is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he's targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after.

Critics: Disneynature's Penguins plays up its subjects' adorable appeal with a beautifully filmed documentary that adds plenty of anthropomorphic entertainment value for young viewers - 90% LIKE."

Blake: more trusted sources tell me Disney continues in this documentary to prove it's talent in nature-filled stories, which it has done for decades. Penguins, the first-ever Disneynature movie to be released in IMAX, is simply put... really cute... sweet... and for families... and that's the DNA of Disney. A homerun! 4.5 of 5 stars!

