Thousands Plus Multiple Celebrities Lose Homes To California Wildfires

The death and property toll of fires in Northern and Southern California continue to climb.

TMZ reports as of this/Monday morning, 31 lives have been lost, many L.A. counties have been evacucated, surrounding areas in Ventura, plus all of Malibu.

Nearly 200 homeowners in Southern California, are now homeless, due to the ravages of flames. Over 6,000 Northern California homes have been lost to the same. Plus, the entire town of Palisade no longer exists.

Celebrity-wise, Kelsey Grammer's wife Camille has lost her home.

Gerard Butler ("300") posted photos of his Malibu CA home reduced to ash.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and her pets had to evacuated her Malibu home, which was also lost to the fires.

Concolences and prayers for all who have lost loved ones and their home in this devastation that continues to take daily tolls.