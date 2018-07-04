Tina Turner's Oldest Son Takes His Own Life

TMZ reports Craig Raymond Turner, oldest son of music star Tina Turner, worked in real estate in California's San Fernando Valley, and took his life yesterday by shooting himself at his home in Studio City, CA.

Tina had Craig when she was 18. His father, was saxophonist Raymond Hill, a member of Ike Turner's band, When Tina married Ike, Ike adopted Craig.

At the time of Craig's death, Tina was making a trip to Paris Fashion Week in Switzerland.

Authorities say Craig, age 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deepest condolences to the Turner family and Craig's friends.