T.J. Miller (The Emoji Movie, TV's Silicon Valley & Gravity Falls) Arrested By Feds

Comedian/actor T.J. Miller, who is currently on tour, was taken into custody last night at LaGuardia Airport by Port Authority police and the FBI.

TMZ reports FBI documents reveal Miller's arrest stems from an Amtrak bomb threat he reported via 9-1-1 March 18 while riding from Washington D.C. ro NYC. Miller claimed a women with brown hair and a scarf had "a bomb in her bag." An Amtrak police officer returned Miller's call and Miller noted the woman kept checking the bag and seemed to want to get off the train and leave it behind.

The officer asked Miller if he suffered from mental illness. Miller denied such. Miller said, "This is the first time I've ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on the train. Someone had to check that lady out."

Miller... gave police the incorrect train number, and a different train was stopped in Connecticut, where it was evacuated and searched, which caused major Amtrak delays. When the train miller was riding on arrived in NY, he was intoxicated and removed from the train. An attendant said Miller had had 2 glasses of wine, 2 double Scotch and sodas, and had "exchanged profranity" with a woman in the the 1st class car. The attendant did not back up Miller's claim of the woman having suspicious behavior.

Police report the woman saying Miller was loud, belligerant, made a comment about her hair, and they'd had an argument. Authorities spoke with all involved and concluded Miller had issue with the woman and made a false report about her having a bomb.

Federal authorities say Miller's mess caused 926 man hours of delays and disrupted several law enforcement agencies and bomb squards in Connecticut and NY.

T.J. Miller is currently out on $100,000 bond.

Story developing...