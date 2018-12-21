TODAY: 1st Day Of Winter & The Top 10 Worst Things About It
December 21, 2018
Yes, today... is the 1st official day of winter... the Winter Solstice. It's the shortest day of the year and the longest night of the year.
According to voters at Ranker.com, these are the "Top 10 Worst Things About Winter."
10. Chapped lips
9. Shoveling snow
8. Dry skin
7. Heating bills
6. Scraping/defrosting car
5. Wind chill factor
4. Runny noses
3. Colds and flu
2. Black ice
#1. Icy sidewalks
So far, no icy sidewalks in North Texas. However, we still have to get through January and February. Anything is possible.