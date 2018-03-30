Jan 8, 2017 - Michael Keaton

Photo: Paul Drinkwater/Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

Today Is The 30th Anniversary of 'Beetlejuice'

March 30, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers
Categories: 
Blake Powers

On this day, March 30, 1988, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Catherine O'Hara, was released to theaters.

Beetlejuice cost $15 mil to make and grossed $73.mil, and earned the Academy Award for Best Makeup, set-up a Tim Burton produced animated TV series, and in 2012, a new development on a sequel was announced.

E News! reports Warner Bros. Theater Ventures says the movie is becoming a pre-Broadway musical comedy!

Plus, E News! has assembled a then-and-now picture gallery of the stars of Beetlejuice, which you will see, HERE.

Happy b'day, Beetlejuice.

 

 

Tags: 
'Beetlejuice'
Michael Keaton
Winona Ryder
Alec Baldwin
geena davis
Catherine O'Hara
Jeffrey Jones
Glenn Shadix