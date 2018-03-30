Today Is The 30th Anniversary of 'Beetlejuice'

On this day, March 30, 1988, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Catherine O'Hara, was released to theaters.

Beetlejuice cost $15 mil to make and grossed $73.mil, and earned the Academy Award for Best Makeup, set-up a Tim Burton produced animated TV series, and in 2012, a new development on a sequel was announced.

E News! reports Warner Bros. Theater Ventures says the movie is becoming a pre-Broadway musical comedy!

