Today is 'Blue Monday": How To Avoid The Winter Blues

January 21, 2019
Blake Powers
Little Sad Soul Remembering the Blue Monday, Vector Illustration

Photo: Penwin/Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Feeling a little blue today?

Fortunately, the day, "Blue Monday", will pass.

Best Life reports the 3rd Monday in January has been named "Blue Monday", due to it supposedly being "the most depressing day of the year."

Why is it so?

Being the Holiday Season is over, many have dropped their New Year resolutions, days are shorter, colder weather is occurring in many areas of the country, there's still plenty of winter ahead, and with all of that in mind, some are feeling the winter blues.

According to Everyday Health, a few things you can do to avoid winter blues are:

  • Wear Bright Colors - what you wear can affect how you feel
  • Take Vitamin D and/or eat foods that contain it, including salmon, milk, yogurt, etc. (health permitting)
  • Watch programs that make you feel happy
  • Read books that make you feel happy
  • Spend time with positive people
  • Do a project that takes your mind off of your negative thoughts.

I can truly attest to watching programs that make me smile and laugh improve my life. Give it a try!

We'll make it! Onward... :).

 

Tags: 
Blue Monday
Winter Blues
How To Avoid The Winter Blues

