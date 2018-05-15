Today Is The FINAL Day To File A Property Tax Protest

NBC 5 reports according to Realtor Chandler Crouch, "They are trying to tax you based on the value, but when you go to protest they use a different set of numbers as their evidence to back up the valuation."

Crouch found a way to lower his tax bill without a hearing, and it may work for you!

Here's how!

1. Ask for (2) numbers:

a. the sales indicated value

b. the equity indicated value

*ask the tax district for the above numbers. In Tarrant County, you may pull the numbers up on-line by logging into your account

2. Choose the lower of the 2 numbers, reduce it by 3%. and chances are good the tax district will accept that number as an offer with zero questions asked.

Crouch has haved homeowners thousands (depending on their sitation) by simply taking time to protest and when it comes to his above suggestion, "It's not a given, it's not 100 percent, but odds are you're going to win."

If trying Crouch's suggestion, you must compile your comps, receipts and paperwork to show why your house is worth less and have your protest postmarked TODAY (May 15). You will have until your hearing date to have all of your paperwork to back up your case.

Dave Lieber, Dallas Morning News Consumer Watchdog says, "In Denton County, more than 80% of the people who protested got something taken off."

Click HERE to learn WHERE to file your property tax protest for Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant County.