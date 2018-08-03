TODAY: FREE School Supplies and Health Screenings with Dallas Mayor Rawlings' Back To School Fair Til 2pm
Today is Dallas' 22nd annual Mayor's Back To School Fair at Fair Park that provides children back-to-school supplies, plus health, dental and vision screenings.
This year, all PRek - 12th grade DISD students can drop by the Centennial Building from now until 2 p.m. for school supplies, plus:
- Free immunizations for schoolchildren
- Free BMI, glucose and kidney health screenings for schoolchildren and families
- Free dental health checks with fluoride varnishes, free toothbrushes and toothpaste for students
- Free haircuts will be provided to schoolchildren
- Free uniform tops provided by Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation
If you haven't pre-registered, fill out a form at the gate, and the student must have a Dallas ISD student ID number on 1 of the following documents:
- Student ID card
- Most recent student report card
- Letter from student’s school stating the student attends a Dallas ISD school
- Printout from the online Parent Portal that shows student’s ID number
NBC 5 has more details, HERE.